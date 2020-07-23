Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.