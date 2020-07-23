Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $175.49 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

