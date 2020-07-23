Busey Wealth Management Has $416,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

