Busey Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

