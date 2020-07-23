Busey Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

NYSE AEP opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

