Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

