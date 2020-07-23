Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

