Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

