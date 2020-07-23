Busey Wealth Management Acquires 610 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

