BTIG Research Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $475.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $372.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.50.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $410.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.