BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $53,278.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.21 or 0.05266887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031331 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

