Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -272.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

