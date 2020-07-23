Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,034,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

