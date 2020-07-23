Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,151 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

