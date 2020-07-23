Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $118.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.