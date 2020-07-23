Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,237 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

BA stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.38 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

