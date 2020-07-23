Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $399,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Cfra decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,788 shares of company stock worth $21,363,590 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.