Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $399,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Cfra decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,788 shares of company stock worth $21,363,590 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

