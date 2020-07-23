Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $773,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 679.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,624 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

