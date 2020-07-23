Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,551,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,397,000 after acquiring an additional 589,638 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

