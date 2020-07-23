Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

