Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

