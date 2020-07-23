Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 319,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.