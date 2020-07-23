Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 319,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.