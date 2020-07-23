Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE BIP.UN opened at C$58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$37.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.66.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
