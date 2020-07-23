Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE BIP.UN opened at C$58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$37.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.66.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

