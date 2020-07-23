Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.44% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $21,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after buying an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after buying an additional 2,348,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.