Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

PVAC stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.94. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.