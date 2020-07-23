Brokers Set Expectations for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE MGM opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.