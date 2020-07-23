Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LII. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

NYSE:LII opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average of $219.00. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Lennox International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

