Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after acquiring an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

