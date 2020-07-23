Brokers Offer Predictions for Southern Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Southern in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

