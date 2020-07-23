Brokers Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.