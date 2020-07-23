Brokers Offer Predictions for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $548.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson acquired 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $45,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

