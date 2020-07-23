Brokers Issue Forecasts for QEP Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

NYSE QEP opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 4.84.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 482,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 257,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 58.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

