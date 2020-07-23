Brokers Issue Forecasts for Points International Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Points International in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Points International stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Points International by 72.5% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260,751 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Points International by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

