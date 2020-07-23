Brokerages Set Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) PT at $9.00

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ATHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

