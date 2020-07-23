Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.10. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 150,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.