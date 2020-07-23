Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.43). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.