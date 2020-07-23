Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $313.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average is $284.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

