Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.64. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $21.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.03 to $22.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $25.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.