Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.94 ($54.99).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €52.04 ($58.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.15. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.