Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

