Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

