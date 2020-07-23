Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,637 Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Horizon Bancorp worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $436.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

