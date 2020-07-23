Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 463.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.17.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

