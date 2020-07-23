Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

