BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Up 30.2%

BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was up 30.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, approximately 403 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

About BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

