Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.23. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 25,878 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp increased its position in shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,060 shares during the quarter. Borqs Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intel Corp owned approximately 13.03% of Borqs Technologies worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.