Boralex (TSE:BLX) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLX. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

BLX stock opened at C$34.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

