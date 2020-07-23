Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

