Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Boc Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $2.54 dividend. This is a boost from Boc Hong Kong’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

