BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after purchasing an additional 524,963 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 201,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

